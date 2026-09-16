JERUSALEM — Israel’s SPICE 1000 bomb technology will soon be droppable from the country’s F-35 fighter aircraft, manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced on Wednesday.

The Israeli company states that the integration work is being executed as a joint initiative between Rafael and Lockheed Martin, the aircraft’s manufacturer, at Lockheed’s facilities in the United States. Development and testing are expected to conclude within a few months, according to the firm.

Following completion, the munition will be formally cleared for operational employment by the Israeli Air Force’s F-35 fleet. At a later stage, the capability is set to become available to F-35 operators worldwide.

The SPICE 1000 technology converts general-purpose and penetration warheads of 1,000 lbs into precision-capable munitions that pilots can drop from 75 miles away thanks to gliding wings on the bomb’s body. It is part of the company’s SPICE family that includes additional weight classes: the SPICE 2000 and the SPICE 250.

Rafael notes that SPICE 1000 bombs have served as a primary munition of the Israeli Air Force on F-15s and F-16s for several years, including in the recent war against Iran.

Rafael said it has sold the SPICE 1000 to several countries, but didn’t specify which. One customer emerged in December 2025 when India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of SPICE 1000 systems.

The Israeli Air Force maintains an active fleet of approximately fifty F-35I (“Adir”) aircrafts, and upon completion of all approved procurement processes, including the purchase of 25 aircraft this past May, Israel is projected to hold a fleet of 100 stealth fighters in total.

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.