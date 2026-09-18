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‘Our task is to adapt right now’: Air Force leaders gather to plot future of warfare
‘Our task is to adapt right now’: Air Force leaders gather to plot future of warfare
Looking into a future filled with drones and AI, the Air and Space Forces prepare for a battlespace radically changed by emerging tech.
8 hours ago
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