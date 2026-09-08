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Army museum opens up 9/11 special exhibit, and the Marine Corps grows | Headlines
Army museum opens up 9/11 special exhibit, and the Marine Corps grows | Headlines
The Corps seeks to swell its ranks in the next five years. Plus, the Army museum remembers those who responded to the 9/11 attacks.
6 hours ago
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