Innovative services for veterans emerge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.22.25
Innovative services for veterans emerge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.22.25
New, specialized services for vets — from drone training to submitting VA claims — emerge at MCON 2025. Plus, Ken Burns’ new documentary.
6 hours ago
Latest Videos
Reviving a revolution: Producer talks about Ken Burns’ new project
Fighter jet sales on the forefront - Defense Dollars
What is a ‘VA-accredited’ law group, and could it help you?
Veterans group offers industry-specific training on commercial drones
Insight into Marines’ experiences, and groups helping vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.15.
Sebastian Junger outlines Marines’ experience in new Netflix series ‘Marines’
Harnessing the healing power of dogs for veterans in need
Wounded Navy SEAL Jason Redman on how to move veterans forward
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
You can’t fight without supplies — a look at a changing Materiel Command
Outlining updates to the Army’s missile defense strategy
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Defeating drone swarms with smarter, faster, and more autonomous systems
Trending Now
This drone is helping the Coast Guard track down drug smugglers
Solar-powered unmanned surface vessel sets new speed crossing Atlantic
US-Philippine task force to reestablish South China Sea ‘deterrence’
US Air Force names general to oversee major acquisition programs
KNDS unveils the Leopard 2A8, first new battle tank build since 1992