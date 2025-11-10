Sections
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is here with tips on how to get the most out of the discounts available to those who serve this holiday season.
19 hours ago
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
You can’t fight without supplies — a look at a changing Materiel Command
Outlining updates to the Army’s missile defense strategy
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Defeating drone swarms with smarter, faster, and more autonomous systems
Driving defense innovation through agility, affordability, and modular design
Pelican strengthens its legacy with smarter, more agile protection
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
Building smarter defense systems through partnership and digital transformation
Persistent Systems delivers backbone connectivity for next-gen command and control
What changes are coming to the Army's aviation wing?
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
The Army wants to fight with AI-driven ground systems. Where does development stand?
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Army aims to field 1 million drones in next 2-3 years
Netherlands mulls local production of Raytheon’s Amraam missile
Zelenskyy seeks US Patriot systems against Russia’s power grid attacks
Belgium suspects ‘spy operation’ in drone flight near nuclear air base
New German sub-hunting plane to operate out of Norway, Iceland