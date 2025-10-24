Sections
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
From the floor at AUSA, we bring updates on Army missile capabilities and get insight from top commanders around the force on priorities for the coming year.
4 days ago
Connecting coalition forces through real-time interoperability and shared awareness
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
Bringing world-class broadband inside the military fence line
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Modernizing for the next fight with open, modular, and lethal design
From edge to cloud: building smarter, faster, and safer autonomous operations
AeroVironment secures counter-drone missile win and expands loitering munitions
Building faster, smarter, more resilient space and missile defense forces
Autonomous mobility takes off with Overland AI’s next-gen ground systems
T2COM takes shape to unify modernization, training, and force generation
Building a smarter, faster, more connected Army through transformation
Inside Lockheed’s push to integrate autonomy, AI, and next-gen defense systems
Investing in range, precision, and supply chain resilience for future conflicts
Shield AI unveils X-BAT autonomous vertical takeoff fighter jet
Drones could replace large US Army units in Europe, expert suggests
Singapore launches ‘Battlestar Galactica’-like warship with drones
Turkey signs $10.7 billion deal with UK for 20 Eurofighter jets
Recovery, resilience and returning from war in Ukraine