Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Army ramps up missile production and modernizes integrated fires
Army ramps up missile production and modernizes integrated fires
Maj Gen Lozano details increased missile output, MRC mobility upgrades, and Guam-focused integrated fires tests.
6 hours ago
Latest Videos
Modernizing munitions production and workforce for future readiness
Can the Army leverage cyber tech to widen advantages over rivals?
Firing the Typhon: How the Army's new mobile strike capability is faring in the Pacific
How a filmmaker became a military drone innovator: Meet Vermeer's Brian Streem
Balancing smart munitions, supply chain resilience, and production speed
Army’s path to faster tech adoption and data readiness
Army aviation leaders detail rapid transformation and Future Vertical Lift progress
How Future Vertical Lift is transforming Army aviation
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
AWS showcases generative AI for real-time military logistics
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Trending Now
US Air Force’s Allvin era comes to early end with retirement ceremony
Blast at Tennessee military munitions plant kills multiple people
Anduril, GDLS team up on smarter battlefield radar
NATO to kick off annual nuclear deterrence exercise with more aircraft
Cruise missiles are the present and future of warfare