What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
The VA is in the midst of a comprehensive review of its vast number of contracts — what should vets know about what’s to come for how the VA provides services?
4 days ago
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
VA official outlines effort to revitalize electronic health records for veterans
Deputy VA Secretary: Department looking to attenuate staffing cuts
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
Belgium to add F-35s, spend billions on anti-air in defense catch-up
Australian Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine
Anduril wins $100M deal to build US Army’s next-gen C2 ecosystem
First German-UK defense pact since WWII followed by Moscow warning
Russia seen as boosting combat-drone output, switching attack angles