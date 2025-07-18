Sections
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Veterans Affairs second in command sees opportunity for compromise and cooperation between Democrats and administration leaders on VA issues.
5 hours ago
Latest Videos
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
Trending Now
US diverts Patriot systems from Switzerland to Ukraine
Next-generation destroyers to pack more missiles, energy weapons
Army Europe chief unveils NATO eastern flank defense plan
Final Independence-class combat ship delivered to Navy
Germany requests US long-range weapons as bridge to European tech