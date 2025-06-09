Sections
What options do I have to pay for college? — Money Minute
What options do I have to pay for college? — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is here to explain some of the options you have to pay for higher education.
2 days ago
Latest Videos
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
Credit Lock vs. Credit Freeze: What’s the Difference? — Money Minute
Vets’ Affairs Committee member says VA should be reformed with a scalpel, not a chainsaw
Sen. Richard Blumenthal says uncertainty looms over vets’ care
Can Democrats muster bipartisan support on veterans’ issues?
Blumenthal: Cut waste, but don’t destroy VA and DOD
Telescoping hook, fast ascender offer access tools for special forces troops
New loading and control systems for miniguns: High Ground Defense
Check out Pivotal’s one-man aircraft for stealthy missions
