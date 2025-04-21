Sections
How to reimagine your finances during difficult times — Money Minute
How to reimagine your finances during difficult times — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is back with advice on preparing your finances in uncertain economic times.
24 hours ago
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
VA staffing cuts won’t hurt care says House Veterans’ Committee Chairman
House Veterans’ Chair vows tight oversight on budget as VA eyes efficiency
Veterans’ Affairs chairman sees friction, opportunity with Democratic lawmakers
VA's plans for staffing cuts won't endanger veterans' services, House Veterans' Chairman says
See Cummings Aerospace's Hellhound loitering munition fly in test in Oregon
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Battery-powered jet board surfaces as possible special forces option
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
New tech on the horizon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.12.25
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Next-gen air defense radar approved for low-rate production
Boeing looks to existing production lines for Golden Dome pitch
F-35 nations prize spare parts, as US dismisses kill-switch angst
In first, British Army uses radio-wave weapon to knock out drone swarm
Serbian leader to attend Moscow Victory Day parade despite EU warnings