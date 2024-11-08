By 2030, the U.S. could have approximately 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs. Not only are these lost opportunities for American workers, but this magnitude of unfilled manufacturing jobs could negatively impact the U.S. economy, costing us more than $1 trillion by the end of the decade.

Part of that cost will be realized in reduced production capacity, limited adoption of new, more efficient technologies and overall slower pace of development and innovation. Beyond the economic implications, our nation’s unfilled defense manufacturing jobs have significant national security implications for our country.

How did we get here?

When looking at the maritime industrial base, it was post-Cold War budget cuts in the mid-1990s that led to reduced maritime production and left the once-robust industry fractured and fragile. Suppliers shifted focus or closed their doors, splintering a tightly integrated supply chain. Workers moved on and out of the manufacturing field, creating an immense skills gap. Today, we are short nearly 140,000 workers to support the building of submarines alone.

And for today’s remaining suppliers, there is a lack of new, younger skilled workers to replace veteran employees who are retiring and taking their years of production and maintenance experience with them. All of this contributes to the backlogs in ship production and maintenance at a time of broadening global threats.

The most critical imperative the U.S. Navy is facing is to expand and sustain production capacity across the maritime industrial base to recapitalize its sea-based deterrence and guarantee a capable, enduring maritime presence at all times. To that end, the Navy recently launched the “1+2 Mission” to build and maintain a cadence of three new submarines each year – one Columbia-class and two Virginia-class submarines. It is a massive, once-in-a-generation undertaking to revitalize shipbuilding, its supply chains and the maritime workforce.

All hands on deck

Our challenges are national in scope, necessitating coordination and collaboration across the country. Increasing capability, capacity, and collaboration on such a scale also depends heavily on understanding the unique strengths and needs of local regions.

This requires a neutral, integrated, whole of nation approach that empowers local suppliers and workforce initiatives, while building a cohesive, nationwide network that is focused on revitalizing the entire maritime industry and renewing the pride and satisfaction that comes with a career in manufacturing.

There are good efforts in place to try to address these challenges and revitalize America’s maritime industrial base and our overall manufacturing sector. One of the many ways the Navy is stepping outside the box was through the establishment of a partnership in 2022 with non-profit BlueForge Alliance where I serve as chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board. Designated as their maritime and submarine industrial base integrator, this neutral, unbiased partner is focused on supplier development, workforce enablement and the strategic implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Through these unique approaches, the Navy has had success in integrating shipbuilders, suppliers and a skilled workforce that can grow and sustain the maritime industrial base. In less than two years, they have provided more than $273 million to suppliers directly connected to the submarine industrial base to expand capacity and capability. More than 4,000 individuals have been trained in skilled trades directly tied to the submarine and maritime industrial base needs, and over 10,000 employees were hired in 2023, a 41% increase over the previous year. In addition, the BuildSubmarines.com website, managed by BlueForge Alliance, has attracted more than 11 million visits, leading to the creation of more than 560,000 job alerts and more than 1.4 million clicks to apply for jobs.

Recent advancements in advanced manufacturing are transforming the submarine industrial base, driving improvements in both production capability and capacity. Through the adoption of cutting-edge tools like Additive Manufacturing (AM), automation, robotics, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), the industrial base is reducing lead times, improving quality, safety, and boosting overall performance metrics. Automated Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) and AI-driven radiographic testing have significantly decreased inspection times while improving repeatability and quality control. Meanwhile, the certification of Navy-specific AM process material combinations are eliminating supply chain bottlenecks, allowing for rapid, more flexible alternatives to the manufacturing of critical parts. These technological efforts are not only increasing the resilience and agility of the supply chain but also ensuring the maritime industrial base is better positioned to meet the Navy’s growing demands and sustain long-term success.

It is clear, that if we work together, locally and nationally – across government, businesses and community – we can boost the American economy through a resurgence of manufacturing. Our nation’s maritime manufacturing industry can offer individuals a chance for stable, rewarding, and lucrative careers with the potential for dynamic growth. And most importantly, we can ensure those who serve our nation will be better equipped to defend it.

Stephen Rodriguez is founder of One Defense and a commission director at the Atlantic Council.