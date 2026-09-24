The U.S. Army awarded a subsidiary of Palantir Technologies a $48.1 million contract to develop software designed to improve how the service tracks and manages ammunition.

According to last week’s announcement, the new software will streamline ammunition management by consolidating nine separate legacy platforms.

“Ultimately, this system is one element to modernize overall ammunition systems, retire legacy systems and improve audit readiness,” the service said.

The software will use “commercial low-code, no-code technology” and give soldiers the ability to track munitions throughout their lifecycle, the Army said.

That includes everything from “planning, production, and procurement, to storage, surveillance, distribution, expenditure, and final disposition,” according to the service.

The contract comes as the Army works to address longstanding problems with its ammunition management systems.

In March, the Army’s Line of Departure journal published an article describing shortcomings in the service’s existing ammunition processes, including inaccurate forecasting and disconnected digital systems.

According to the article, ammunition forecasts at lower levels often rely on assumptions and historical trends rather than actual demand tied to training cycles.

The legacy systems also operate independently, meaning changes to training schedules may not be reflected across the ammunition management process in real time.

“The result is an accountability model failing to meet the operational tempo or digital expectations of the modern force,” the article says.

Over the past few years alone, Palantir has led or contributed to several programs for integrating artificial intelligence into workflows and decision-making, including Army Vantage, Next Generation Command and Control and the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node.

However, Palantir might be best known for the Maven Smart System, or MSS, an AI-enabled system used by all branches of service that’s designed to present intelligence data to enhance operational decisions like targeting options.

For the ammo management software, the Army said Palantir beat out the competition through a three-phase selection process over a six-week period.

“Vendors were evaluated on key capabilities including integrating data from disparate legacy systems, the ability to provide robust planning and forecast models, and support tactical users in disconnected or low-bandwidth environments,” the Army said.

Under the agreement, Palantir will develop the new software over the next 12 months and provide support for an additional five years.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.