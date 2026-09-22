ROME — The F-35B fighter can take off on a very short runway, hover in the air and land vertically, but the Italian navy is about to find out whether it can also outrace a Ferrari.

In an unusual race planned next month at the Navy’s air base at Grottaglie in southern Italy, one of its F-35Bs will go head-to-head with a Ferrari SF90 to see which has the punchier acceleration.

“We are used to getting a result, but this will be tough,” said Fabio Barone, who will be behind the wheel of the SF90 after claiming seven speed records in a Ferrari.

A Navy spokesman confirmed the race would go ahead.

The first race on Oct. 11 will be over 500 meters on an aluminum runway used by the F-35Bs at Grottaglie for landing. At the end of the course the F-35B will take off.

Barone said the car will normally accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, but with special engine tuning it will do it in 2.6 seconds.

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale is on display in Bari, Italy, on April 9, 2026. (Donato Fasano/Getty Images)

That will allow the car to reach 330 km/h over the 500 meters and complete the course in 8-9 seconds.

“With that acceleration, I will face 2.2g, meaning 140kg of pressure,” he said.

“The F35B will make a slower start but has more power,” he added.

A second race, on asphalt and aluminium, will be run over 2.8 km. After 500 meters the F-35B will take over and complete the race in flight at

an altitude of about 20 metres.

Barone, 54, said the car and the aircraft will race together on one 35 meter wide runway, meaning there will be just 15 meters between them.

“We will be very close,” he said. “The challenge will be driving over the aluminium plates, which will create vibration,” he added.

Asked why exactly he was keen to race against a jet fighter, Barone said, “Everyone can race against another car, and this is a chance to put on a show. Additionally, Michael Schumacher did it,” he said.

In 2003, the former Formula One driver drove a Ferrari Formula One car in races with an Italian Air Force Eurofighter at Italy’s Grosseto air base - an event which drew a crowd of 50,000.

The Eurofighter won 900- and 1,200–meter races without taking off. Schumacher however won a 600-meter race, accelerating from the starting line to reach 294 km/h and complete the course in 9.6 seconds, beating the Eurofighter by two-tenths of a second.

Barone previously worked with the Italian Navy when he drove a Ferrari last year along the flight deck of the Navy’s new Trieste carrier vessel, reaching 164 km/h over about 200 meters before slamming on the brakes to avoid flying off the end of the ship.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.