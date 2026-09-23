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Leonardo DRS Showcases JTT-X Hybrid SATCOM for Tactical Aircraft
Leonardo DRS Showcases JTT-X Hybrid SATCOM for Tactical Aircraft
Learn how JTT-X uses multiple satellite networks to strengthen secure communications and connectivity for military aircraft in contested environments.
9 hours ago
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