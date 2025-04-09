THE HAGUE, Netherlands — General Atomics and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are teaming up to produce a long-range precision-guided missile for the U.S. market, the companies announced this week.

The weapon, dubbed Bullseye, will be launchable from the sea, land and air, with the developers promising “significant attack performance against high-value targets at an affordable price point.”

“We’re getting lessons learned on cost reduction, and we’ll build at least half the missile in the United States,” Scott Forney, President of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, was quoted as saying by Naval News.

Development of the weapon was announced at the Sea-Air-Space 2025 conference in Maryland.

The Bullseye missile appears to be derived from Rafael’s Ice Breaker system, which has a 300-kilometer (186 miles) range. Unlike Ice Breaker, however, the new missile will be able to carry various warheads and propulsion systems, General Atomics said on the new product’s web page.

The weapon’s makers also highlighted the “very low observable” stealth characteristics, autonomous target recognition, and resilience in GPS-denied environments.

Autonomous target recognition has been an area of concern for defense researchers but no comprehensive international rules yet exist on the level of human involvement that a weapons system must have.

General Atomics bills the Bullseye as “fully autonomous with man-in-the-loop decision back-up capability” on the company’s spec sheet. The missile will also be equipped with “advanced mission planning” and “synchronized attack capability.”

The new missile has reportedly reached Technology Readiness Level 8, with Rafael having already completed aerodynamics, engine, seeker and launch integration testing. The missile is compatible with jet fighters, light attack aircraft, helicopters, small maritime vessels and ground vehicles, the arms manufacturer said. Initial deliveries are slated for late 2025, General Atomics said.

The partnership seeks to leverage Rafael’s combat-proven missile technology—including systems like Iron Dome and Spike missiles—with GA-EMS’s U.S.-based manufacturing expertise in Tupelo, Mississippi. It also highlights the continuing close ties between the two countries’ defense establishments at a time when other traditional U.S. partners have been estranged.

