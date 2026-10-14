Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense has begun production of the first prototype of the Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicle, or DXPV.

According to the company, the new vehicle, also called the “Kaaiman,” was derived from the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV, and adapted for the Netherlands Ministry of Defence.

At the 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, Pat Williams, the company’s chief program officer, described the “production” as “an important step in delivering next-generation capability to the Netherlands.”

Compared to a standard JLTV, the DXPV has been enhanced for mobility, corrosion protection, mission systems and suspension for increased off-road performance.

“Just as importantly, it demonstrates the strength of an active production base and our ability to continuously evolve proven vehicle technologies to address the changing needs of our customers and their missions,” Williams said.

Beyond the DXPV prototype, Oshkosh officials at the show are emphasizing the company’s renewed approach toward “rapidly delivering mission-ready solutions.” The company added that it has delivered more than 200,000 tactical wheeled vehicles to U.S. and allied forces.

The Oshkosh AUSA booth also featured other platforms like its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle A2 Low-Velocity Air Drop, or FMTV A2 LVAD, and the hybrid electric JLTV, or simply eJLTV.

With that, Williams added that “production readiness matters,” referring to how quickly Oshkosh was able to develop the DXPV. The Dutch MoD signed an agreement with Oshkosh for the vehicles last summer and then placed an order valued between $25 and $30 million in January.

“Because we’re building on a mature platform from an active production line, we can move from concept to prototype much faster than traditional vehicle development,” Williams said.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.