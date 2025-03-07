Palantir Technologies announced Friday it has delivered the first two Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node systems to the U.S. Army — a next-generation ground system meant to strengthen the link between data-gathering sensors and weapons in the field.

The Army awarded the firm a $178 million contract in March 2024 to build 10 next-generation, AI-defined ground systems, known as TITAN.

“One year after being granted a prime agreement for TITAN’s development and delivery, the first TITAN systems of this phase are complete on time and on budget, a significant milestone for the Army’s modernization priorities,” the company said in a statement.

TITAN is designed to help the Army strengthen the connection between its data-collecting sensors and the weapons and decision-makers on the ground, improving the accuracy and speed of its long-range targeting capabilities.

Palantir declined to confirm when it’s next delivery is scheduled, but the company expects to complete all 10 systems by 2026, after which the Army will decide whether to carry TITAN into full-rate production. Although the service hasn’t said how many systems it will buy, officials have estimated between 100 and 150 units.

Of the TITAN systems Palantir is delivering in this initial contract, five will be advanced variants that can integrate with tactical trucks and receive data from space sensors. The other five will be basic variants that will be installed on the Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Although it won’t have a direct space downlink, the basic version will be able to access some data from space sensors.

The company told Defense News it handed over one of each variant as part of its initial delivery.

The company is partnering with several other firms on the effort, including Anduril Industries, Northrop Grumman, Pacific Defense, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Strategic Technology Consulting, World Wide Technology and L3Harris.

The team has been working closely with Army units, and a Palantir spokesman said the company has “integrated a wide range of soldier feedback” over the last year to improve TITAN’s baseline hardware and software.

