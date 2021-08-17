Check back regularly for updates about each show.

The global defense trade show circuit was expected to make a full comeback this year after a coronavirus hiatus. That is, until the fast-spreading delta variant started sowing fresh doubts on which events will take place and in what format.

Here is an overview of some of the remaining year’s biggest events, with information from organizers on what to expect. While much of the information is fluid, most are requiring masks and promising additional cleaning. Stay tuned for some form of vaccination requirements, which continues to be an uneven process for individuals traveling across the Atlantic, for example.

Space Symposium, Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 23-26.

In-person or virtual? The event will take place on site and include a remote component, dubbed a “Virtual Experience Platform.”

Masks required? According to the organizer, the Space Foundation, attendees will be directed to wear masks “at indoor settings,” no matter their vaccination status.

Additional policies: The organization says it will constantly clean and sanitize as well as use “high tech scanning.” For more information, see the Space Symposium Covid Policy and Guidelines. (Updated on Aug. 13)

MSPO, Kielce, Poland, Sept. 7-10.

In-person or virtual? As in 2020, this year’s iteration is scheduled to go ahead as an in-person event, according to the organizer.

Masks required? Masks are required for all.

Additional policies: The venue, Kielce Expo Center, features stations for mandatory temperature checks and “automatic disinfection.” Organizers will abide by an admission quota, though vaccinated attendees will not count toward that quota, and attendees will need to practice social distancing. They must also fill out an “epidemiological survey.” (Updated on Aug. 13)

AFA Air, Space & Cyber, National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20-22.

In-person or virtual? This year’s big air warfare gathering is on the books as an in-person affair.

Masks required? The Air Force Association, the event’s organizer, says attendees should expect face coverings and temperature checks “if required by event organizers.”

Additional policies: Attendees may also need to undergo temperature checks, if event organizers require it. Registration entails signing a “Well Being Agreement and Liability Waiver.” (Updated on Aug. 13)

DSEI, London, Sept. 14-17.

In-person or virtual? In addition to the in-person event at the huge ExCeL venue, the organizers have put together a virtual program, named DSEI Connect.

Masks required? Attendees are advised to have face masks on hand.

Additional policies: The U.K. government in early August lifted general travel restrictions to England, including a quarantine mandate, on vaccinated individuals from Europe and the United States, but testing requirements remain in place when traveling. Getting into the event entails showing proof of a full vaccination regime or a negative test. (Updated on Aug. 13)

Modern Day Marine, Quantico, Va., Sept. 21-23.

In-person or virtual? The Marine Corps-focused event is scheduled to go forward in person.

Masks required? The organizer says current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in effect, which means masks are mandatory for the unvaccinated and recommended for those fully jabbed.

Additional policies: The event manager says it will offer daily disinfecting. (Updated on Aug. 13)

AUSA Annual Meeting, Washington, D.C., Oct. 11-13.

In-person or virtual? The Association of the United States Army’s premiere exhibit is scheduled to take place as an in-person event at the Washington Convention Center.

Masks required? The District of Columbia has prescribed mask-wearing indoors, which will apply to this event.

Additional policies: Proof of vaccination to enter the event is not currently on the books, though AUSA said it will follow the city’s lead if it comes to those measures. (Updated on Aug. 13)

FEINDEF, Madrid, Nov. 3-5.

In-person or virtual? The second installation of the newcomer trade show in Europe aspires to be an in-person event.

Masks required? Masks must be worn at all times, according to the organizer.