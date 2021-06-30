WASHINGTON — Chris Kubasik has taken over as chief executive at L3Harris Technologies as part of a move that was planned since October 2018, the company announced Tuesday.

Kubasik replaces Bill Brown and becomes the second CEO in the company’s history. L3Harris formed in mid-2019 when Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies merged into a single business.

Brown had served as the CEO of Harris since 2011, until the merger closed, when he became chief executive of L3Harris. He now serves as executive chair of the company’s board of directors.

Kubasik served as president and chief executive of L3 Technologies, beginning in 2015, and following the merger served as vice chair, president and chief operating officer at L3Harris.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with Bill and the Board and leading our 48,000 dedicated employees to execute the strategy we established at the merger close,” Kubasik said in a news release.