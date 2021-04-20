WASHINGTON — The Parsons Corporation board of directors has selected Carey Smith, the company’s chief operations officer, to become its next top executive.

Smith will replace current Chief Executive Officer Chuck Harrington on July 1. Harrington is retiring after almost 40 years with Parsons, including serving as since 2008.

“After nearly 40 years, I’m proud of the company we’ve built, humbled by the amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and pleased that the accomplishments we’ve achieved will deliver a better world,” Harrington said in an April 20 company statement.

“Carey’s leadership, customer relationships, and proven performance at Parsons make her the natural choice to succeed me as CEO. The company is well-positioned for future profitable growth, and I have full confidence that Carey will continue to advance our success.”

Parsons, which went public in 2019, focuses on high-end technologies such as laser systems and cyber capabilities.