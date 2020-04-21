Letitia Long, who served as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 2010-2014, has joined the board of Parsons Corporation.
Long, who was elected to the board by shareholders Tuesday, becomes the 10th board member for the company, which specializes in defense and intelligence requirements, including cybersecurity and space.
“The world will never fully comprehend Letitia’s impact on upholding global security,” Parsons CEO Chuck Harrington said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have her leadership on the Parsons’ Board of Directors and look forward to her contributions as we continue delivering differentiated, creative capabilities in support of the intelligence community.”
Long began her federal career with the U.S. Navy in 1982, before embarking on an almost 40-year career in the defense and intelligence world, including stints as the Defense Intelligence Agency’s first chief information officer and the first deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence with a focus on policy, requirements and resources.
