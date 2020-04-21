Letitia Long, who served as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 2010-2014, has joined the board of Parsons Corporation.

Long, who was elected to the board by shareholders Tuesday, becomes the 10th board member for the company, which specializes in defense and intelligence requirements, including cybersecurity and space.

“The world will never fully comprehend Letitia’s impact on upholding global security,” Parsons CEO Chuck Harrington said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have her leadership on the Parsons’ Board of Directors and look forward to her contributions as we continue delivering differentiated, creative capabilities in support of the intelligence community.”