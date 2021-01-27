Elbit Systems’ UK subsidiary secured a $137 million five-year deal for future target acquisition solutions for the British Armed Forces.

It is part of the Dismounted Joint Fires Integration (D-JFI) program, which will provide close air support and other capabilities to infantry and other ground forces. The acquisition solutions are included in the joint terminal attack controllers and fire support teams portions of system, intended to be in operation by 2027.

“We understand the need for full operational sovereignty and freedom of action for the UK. This is why we have invested in new facilities in Kent and Bristol in the last 18 months and will continue to invest in our people as we move forward with the delivery of these vital programs,” said Martin Fausset, the CEO of Elbit Systems UK.

The contract is part of series of deals for Elbit in the UK, which has shown interest in Israeli technology. Last year Elbit brought its RHINO mobile command to the Army Warfighting Experiment on Salisbury Plain in the UK to showcase how armies can use more digital technology on the modern battlefield.

The company also pitched its Hermes 900 UAV last year for maritime patrols in the UK and announced Jan. 11 that it had received a $166 million contract for modernization of a shore-based naval training facility.

“Our successes are not just with the Armed Forces but for the UK as a whole. Last year, using the Hermes 900, we successfully delivered a series of search and rescue demonstrations for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the National Police Air Service, helping them assess their future fleet requirements and operational concepts,” said Fausset, who also pointed to the naval training and simulation contract.

The company has seen a strong start to 2021, he said. “We will continue to build on our position in the UK market over the coming months and remain committed to providing high-technology products to the UK Armed Forces through our local supply chain.”

The D-JFI solution “is a networked, passive and active target acquisition solution that acquires, generates and communicates target information to effector systems for effective engagement of joint precision and nonprecision fires,” according to the company. Powered with artificial intelligence, it integrates Torch-X and HattoriX systems that are used for precision targeting.

