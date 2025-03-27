VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Canadian military hopes to start working with industry this summer on the acquisition of a new helicopter fleet that will deal with existing rotary aircraft gaps in firepower and mobility.

The Next Tactical Aviation Capability Set or nTACS project will provide a joint capability to be fielded by the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Canadian Army, and Canadian special forces.

In addition, Canada is also planning an upgrade of its existing fleet of Chinook heavy lift helicopters, according to a Feb. 25, 2025, briefing on Canada’s vertical lift capabilities.

The document noted that Canada will spend $12.9 billion (CA $18.4 billion) on new tactical helicopters. The briefing was prepared by RCAF Brig. Gen. Brendan Cook, director general of air and space force development, and provided to Defense News by the Department of National Defence.

The briefing pointed out that the nTACS project is in the options analysis phase but that discussions with industry are expected to begin sometime this summer.

Department of National Defence spokesman Kened Sadiku told Defense News that the exact timing for soliciting industry bids was still up in the air.

But the briefing noted that initial operating capability for nTACS would be expected in 2033.

The new fleet would replace the existing CH-146 Griffon helicopter fleet. But it would provide even more by revitalizing Canadian tactical aviation capabilities to “address capability gaps in Firepower, C4ISR, Mobility, and Support to Special Operations Forces,” according to Cook’s briefing package, compiled for use in industry presentations.

The project would provide a “return to a balanced fleet concept,” the briefing added.

Sadiku did not provide further details on the breakdown of the estimated cost or where the nTACS helicopters will be based in Canada. Such details will be covered in the options analysis which is expected to be completed in the next several months.

“This will consider the possible market options for nTACS, their platform capabilities, and this will then inform basing decisions,” Sadiku noted.

The Canadian Armed Forces currently operates 82 CH-146 Griffon helicopters. That helicopter is a variant of the Bell 412EP.

Canada also operates 14 CH-147F Chinook medium to heavy lift helicopters. Cook’s briefing deck noted that a mid-life block upgrade project is planned for that helicopter. Initial operating capability would be in 2032 with full operating capability in 2033.

No cost estimates or further details were provided for that upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Air Force is in the midst of receiving modernized CH-146s to extend the fleet’s service life.

In May 2022 the Canadian government awarded Bell Textron Canada Limited of Mirabel, Quebec, a contract worth $560 million (CAN $800 million) for the work.

The project is replacing a number of the aircraft’s avionics systems, including communications radios and cryptographic equipment, cockpit voice and flight recorders, navigation systems, automatic flight control systems, and control display units, according to the Canadian military.

Engines will also be upgraded and sensor systems will be integrated. The upgrade will allow the fleet to continue flying until at least 2031.

Full operational capability for the modernized helicopter fleet is set for 2027.

Bell Textron Canada Limited announced last June that it had completed first successful flight of one of the modernized CH-146 Griffon helicopters. The first upgraded Griffon completed is expected to be delivered to the Canadian government in 2026 pending military certification, according to the government.

David Pugliese is the Canada correspondent for Defense News.