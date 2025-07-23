JERUSALEM — Rafael Advanced Systems will supply short-range air defense systems to Romania for well over $2 billion, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced this week.

The transaction will be the second largest defense deal in Israeli defense-industry history after the sale of the Arrow-3 to Germany for $3.5 billion.

The bulk of the Romanian purchase is for Spyder defense system batteries in various configurations, which will allow the integration of short-range interceptors.

Israel competed in the Romanian tender against European competitors to provide a defensive response, among other things, from attacks similar to those experienced by neighboring Ukraine, such as drones, cruise missiles and attack helicopters.

The Spyder is a mobile air defense system whose components are mounted on off-road trucks, and is built around Python-4 heat-seeking missiles and radar-guided Derby missiles, designed to intercept targets at low altitudes and at a distance of tens of kilometers. Rafael confirmed to Defense News that it submitted Spyder configurations for the Romanian tender.

Romanian officials indicated that they will purchase six Spyder systems over a period of seven years, with the first two very-short-range systems to be delivered within three years of the signing of the first contract.

Israel Aerospace Industries, which supplies the Elta MMR radar for the Spyder, is expected to receive a share of approximately $100 million from Rafael’s deal with Romania, which brings Rafael’s total Spyder sales to date to approximately $5 billion.

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.