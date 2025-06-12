JERUSALEM — Israeli defense companies plan to exhibit new weaponry at the Paris Air Show next week amid a cooling of relations with France over the conduct of the Gaza war, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense and local defense companies.

The highlight of the Israeli defense systems at the show is expected to be Rafael’s high-energy laser weapon system family: the Iron Beam 450mm, Iron Beam-M 250mm and the Lite Beam, defense officials said.

The Iron Beam suite is a defensive weapon against short-range rockets, missiles and drones. Its expected display in Paris comes after Israel’s recent announcement of successful drone interceptions by lasers during the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will also showcase its aerial defense systems, focusing on the Arrow anti-ballistic missile and the Barak MX integrated air and missile defense systems.

The Arrow was developed with U.S. funding and in collaboration with the Boeing. The system operates two types of interceptors, the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, and consists of a command-and-control system and fire control.

The Barak MX system is a modular, multi-mission active defense system of sea-to-air and surface-to-air missiles designed to defend against aircraft, helicopters, aerial drones, anti-ship missiles and cruise missiles. Its original purpose was to protect vessels and strategic naval installations.

IAI will also present its Heron MK II UAV, which has the ability to collect intelligence on targets from a long distance. Also shown will be the Scorpius-G, designed to aerial threats using electromagnetic beams, and the company’s Wind Demon, a long-range air-to-surface cruise missile.

Elbit Systems announced a week before the opening of the French defense exhibition that it will also introduce the company’s latest developments in the aerial domain, but did not specify which systems.

There is still uncertainty among Israeli defense companies regarding their participation in the Paris Air Show in light of the tense situation between France and Israel amidst the ongoing war in Gaza. In last May, France canceled the participation of Israeli defense companies in the Eurosatory 2024 event.

Yoav Turgeman, CEO of Rafael, addressed the issue during a press briefing held by the company two weeks before the opening of the Paris Air Show, saying that “for now everything is business as usual. We have not received any notification on the subject.”

