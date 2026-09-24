ROME — Italy has signed to buy two new naval destroyers that will mark a quantum leap in capabilities for the Italian navy, the ships’ builders have promised.

In a deal brokered by European procurement office OCCAR, Italy signed a €3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) for two so-called DDX destroyers for delivery in 2033 and 2035.

The deal was signed with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), an Italian joint venture in which state shipyard Fincantieri holds 51% and state defense giant Leonardo has the remaining 49%. With a displacement of 13,500 tonnes, the 180-meter DDX destroyers will carry a crew of 251 and have a range of 4,000 nautical miles, Fincantieri said in a statement.

The combat system supplied by Leonardo will feature “advanced digitalization”, while the vessel will also include a “DC power sub-network with its associated energy storage system, an innovative stabilization system integrated with the steering system, new algorithms and methodologies for calculating thermal and electrical balances, and further digital developments of the Ship Management System,” the firms said.

The vessels will feature Leonardo’s SADOC 5 command-and-control system, digital S-band AESA radar and MBDA weapon systems, the firms added.

After ordering FREMM-class frigates, PPA multimission ships, a new landing helicopter dock, new submarines and logistics vessels, the DDX order marks the continuation of a fleet renewal splurge for the Italian navy.

The destroyers will sail alongside but ultimately replace the Italian navy’s two Horizon vessels, a navy spokesman told Defense News.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.