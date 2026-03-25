IZMIR, Turkey — Turkey and the United Kingdom have signed a training and support agreement accompanying Ankara’s multibillion-dollar order of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes in October 2025.

The agreement was signed between Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and U.K. Defence Secretary John Healey in London on March 25, during the Turkish minister’s official visit to the United Kingdom.

Per the agreement, BAE Systems will deliver spares and support equipment, high-fidelity training simulators, electronic warfare capabilities and technical support services for an initial three-year period from the aircraft’s entry into service.

The exact value of the new contract was not disclosed. However, when the initial contract for the procurement of Eurofighter aircraft was announced in October 2025, the U.K. government stated that the total value of the deal would be worth up to £8 billion, or $10.7 billion.

According to BAE Systems, Turkey will pay £5.4 billion ($7.2 billion) for the purchase of 20 Typhoon aircraft and an associated weapons and integration package. That arithmetic would peg the value of today’s support and training contract at a maximum of £2.6 billion, or $3.5 billion.

Under separate agreements with the U.K. government, the Royal Air Force will train 10 Turkish instructor pilots and nearly 100 maintenance technicians, ensuring the Turkish Air Force can independently deliver training and support to future pilots and ground crew.

The Turkish air force wants to perform its own depot-level maintenance of the airframes, engines and other on-board equipment in Turkey when the planes start entering into service.

According to a press release issued by the U.K. government, the work also secures production of aircraft components and spares in support of Turkey’s maintenance of the aircraft, with the involvement of U.K. industry partners including BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA, Rolls-Royce and Martin Baker.

Cem Devrim Yaylali is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He is a keen photographer of military ships and has a passion for writing about naval and defense issues. He was born in Paris, France, and resides in Istanbul, Turkey. He is married with one son.