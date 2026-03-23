WARSAW, Poland — Polish Deputy State Assets Minister Konrad Gołota has announced that Poland is considering to join the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), aiming to involve its defense sector in the project to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet.

Gołota told public broadcaster TVP Info the government considers engaging Poland’s state-dominated defense industry in the tri-nation initiative, which is spearheaded by Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, to boost the sector’s capacities and innovativeness.

“Today, we need to make up for some delays in this area, because, over the past decades, we have not produced aircraft in Poland, so our aviation industry requires development,” the official said.

The deputy minister also stated that Polish officials have already discussed the project with Italian and Japanese stakeholders, but he did not disclose the status of talks at the government level.

“Over the past few months, I have spoken to representatives of the defense industries of both Italy and Japan,” Gołota said. “They are showing an understanding of our proposal, and willingness to have further talks.”

The discussions come amid a delay in the signing of a deal between the three countries, represented by the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO), and the Edgewing joint venture which represents national players Leonardo, BAE Systems, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd., a company owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies.

The latest development comes as Warsaw is analyzing whether to purchase an additional two squadrons of fighters for the nation’s Air Force. The available options include buying 32 more Lockheed Martin F-35s on top of the 32 jets Warsaw ordered in 2020, or alternatively selecting one of the two air superiority aircraft: the Eurofighter Typhoon or Boeing’s F-15EX fighter, as indicated by Polish military officials.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.