ANKARA — The keel of the first naval support vessel for the Portuguese sea service was laid in Ada Shipyard in Istanbul this week.

Turkish shipbuilder STM had signed a contract to build two Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) and Logistics Support Ships in Lisbon on Dec. 17, 2024.

This marked Turkey’s first military ship export to a European Union and NATO member state.

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by the defense ministers, commanders of naval forces and air forces of both nations.

Designed to support joint force projection, amphibious operations and humanitarian missions, the ships will also include facilities for helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with dedicated hangars for drones. Their modular design and integrated communication systems enable multi-mission adaptability, including command and control functions, medical support and disaster relief.

In addition to providing logistical support, transferring fuel and cargo at sea, the ships will have the capacity to transport armored vehicles, enabling them to support joint and amphibious operations. With a stern ramp, each vessel will be capable of carrying up to 20 light tactical armored vehicles.

The ships were approved as part of the Military Programming Law 2023–24, with the aim of strengthening Portugal’s naval forces and enabling its vessels to remain at sea for longer periods.

Speaking at the ceremony, STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz stated that the construction of the second ship is planned to start later this year, with keel laying scheduled by June 2026. STM aims to launch the ships in 2027 and deliver them to the Portuguese Navy in 2028.

