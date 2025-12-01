ISTANBUL — Turkey’s fifth prototype of the Kızılelma unmanned aircraft scored a direct hit on an aerial target with a beyond-visual-range, air-to-air missile, according to an announcement by manufacturer Baykar and the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

The Nov. 29 test, off the coast of Sinop in the Black Sea, included the strike drone, fitted with Aselsan-made sensors and electronics, and a TÜBİTAK SAGE-made Gökdoğan air-to-air missile, according to the statement.

It marked the first time that the jet-engined Kızılelma has successfully engaged an aerial target beyond visual range.

According to information shared by Baykar, five F-16 fighter jets departing from the 5th Main Jet Base Command in Merzifon flew in formation with Kızılelma, demonstrating future air combat concepts through manned–unmanned joint operations.

Ankara-based defense analyst Arda Mevlütoğlu described the test as a milestone toward the Turkish government’s ambitions to have sophisticated defense equipment made at home.

Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, commander of the Turkish Air Force, touted the event as heralding “a new era in aviation history.”

“As the Commander of the Turkish Air Force, I believe we are witnessing a historic day, and when we look back in the future, everyone will better understand what this truly means.”

