JERUSALEM — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems brought replicas of its laser-powered Iron Beam missile shield to the DSEI 2025 defense show in London, lifting the veil on a defensive technology used recently in the Gaza War.

The portfolio includes the mobile Iron Beam-M, the Naval Iron Beam, the Lite Beam and the latest addition to its laser defense systems family, the Iron Beam 450.

The Iron Beam is a laser-based defense system designed to intercept short-range rockets, missiles, mortar bombs, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

It became operational during the ongoing Gaza-Israel war and has been implemented in a variety of applications including use on naval vessels and among maneuvering forces.

The Iron Beam and Naval Iron Beam are equipped with a 100 kW laser weapon, the Iron Beam-M with a 30–50 kW laser weapon, the Lite Beam with 10 kW. Additionally, the company states that the Iron Beam 450 extends Rafael’s laser portfolio with greater range, speed of interception, and more cost-per-engagement effective model.

A company representative at the DSEI booth claimed the per-shot cost of an Iron Beam engagement would amount to single-digit dollars.

The Iron Beam is an emerging component of Israel’s layered defense layout operated by the Israeli Air Force.

