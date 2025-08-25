PARIS — Norway will help Germany pay for two Patriot air-defense systems including missiles for Ukraine, according to the Norwegian government, with the Nordic country providing total funding for air-defense capabilities amounting to roughly $692 million.

Germany will provide Ukraine two complete Patriot systems from its inventory, and Norway will help pay for their replacement, the government in Oslo said in statement on Sunday, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine. The United States has confirmed it will replace the two systems being donated by Germany, Norway said.

Ukraine has been asking its allies for more air-defense systems for months, as daily Russian attacks pummel the embattled country’s cities with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones. Patriot is one of the few systems supplied to Ukraine capable of intercepting tactical ballistic missiles.

“Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defense systems,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said. “Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to defend the country and protect the civilian population against Russian air attacks.”

Germany has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems, which typically consist of a fire-control unit, radar and multiple launchers. The German Ministry of Defence said in early August it would provide Ukraine with additional launchers, to be followed by further complete systems within two to three months.

In return for donating the systems to Ukraine, Germany agreed with the U.S. Department of Defense that it will be the first country to receive the latest generation of newly manufactured Patriot systems, according to the German MoD. Patriot systems are in short supply, and the production of some components can take years, it said.

Norway will help pay for the new German Patriots, as well as contribute to the purchase of air-defense radars from Germany’s Hensoldt and air-defense systems from Norway’s Kongsberg, for a total amount of seven billion Norwegian kroner ($692 million).

Germany has contracted with Hensoldt for the delivery of TRML-4D air-defense radar to Ukraine, the Norwegian government said. Berlin is also financing the delivery of Kongsberg’s short-range aid defense systems Typhon-2, to which Norway will contribute by donating key components from its armed forces. Norway last year provided Ukraine with ten Typhon-1 systems, it said.

Rudy Ruitenberg is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. He started his career at Bloomberg News and has experience reporting on technology, commodity markets and politics.