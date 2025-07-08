MILAN — The Danish government has opted to procure three different types of ground-based air defense systems from German, French, and Norwegian manufacturers as the country seeks to urgently fill critical air defense gaps.

The decision comes almost two decades after Denmark decommissioned its ground-based air defense capability, in 2005, in an attempt to focus more on international operations. The void has left the Scandinavian country vulnerable to potential missile attacks, the thinking in Copenhagen goes.

As a short-term solution, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced earlier this summer that it would purchase the Iris-T surface-launched medium-range system from Germany-based Diehl Defence and the VL Mica from French manufacturer MBDA.

Additionally, it will lease a NASAMS system from Norwegian company Kongsberg, to serve as a “temporary capability” until it selects a permanent air defense system contender later this year.

“As a link between nations and Norwegian industry, we are now ensuring that Denmark has a proven NASAMS capability in place while they work on a permanent solution – this is another example of strong Nordic defense cooperation,” Maj. Gen. Øyvind Johan Kvalvik, assistant director of Forsvarsmateriel, the Danish defense-procurement authority, said in a statement.

While the rental price was not disclosed, it is said to be based on the “actual costs” of Norway maintaining, training and providing support of the system, according to the official.

Danish artillerymen will be trained to operate the weapon in Norway by instructors from the Norwegian Air Force, before the NASAMS is delivered later in the year.

While the leasing approach Denmark opted for is uncommon, it is not the first country to do so. For instance, in 2022, Poland signed a lease agreement with General Atomics for an undisclosed number of MQ-9A drones. Two years later, the country purchased three MQ-9B SkyGuardians, the maritime variant.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.