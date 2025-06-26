ROME — The Italian navy has ordered two PPA multimission vessels from local shipyard Fincantieri, filling a gap after two PPAs previously ordered by the sea service were diverted to Indonesia.

The vessels will be delivered to the Italian navy by Fincantieri in 2029 and 2030 under a contract worth €700 million ($819 million) which also covers work carried out to convert the two ships sold to the Indonesian navy.

Sold in variants ranging from “Light” to “Full,” the new vessels for Italy are designated “Light Plus.” The 143 meter long, 31 knot, 171-crew ships are equipped with systems provided by Italian defense giant Leonardo thanks to an ongoing team-up with Fincantieri.

When Indonesia signed a €1.18 billion deal in March 2024 to acquire two PPA vessels, Italy agreed to speed up the deal by delivering vessels already being built to fulfill the Italian navy’s own order for seven ships.

The tactic of diverting ships already under construction for Italy to foreign customers is proving a novel and effective sales tool by Italy.

Rome can promise overseas clients speedier delivery and a guarantee they will receive the same product the Italian navy does.

Italy has previously sold two Fremm frigates to Egypt which were already under construction for Italy and were promptly replaced by new orders to fill the gap for the Italian navy.

Fincantieri signed in 2021 to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia in 2021.

The shipbuilder has meanwhile launched a new “EVO” version of its PPA vessels, which are kitted out with extra missile launchers, including cruise missile launchers. The variant will get extra Sylver 50 launch modules which house Aster missiles but also Sylver 70 launch modules which will fire Aster missiles as well as cruise missiles, including the MdCN naval land attack missile.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.