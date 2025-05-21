ISTANBUL — Turkish defense firm STM unveiled its new Multi-Role Support Ship design at this year’s Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia (LIMA 2025), underscoring Ankara’s efforts to expand its naval footprint and defense partnerships in Southeast Asia.

The MRSS is designed to perform a wide array of missions including amphibious operations, maritime logistics, humanitarian assistance, and search and rescue. The vessel is also equipped to operate as a hospital ship – reflecting Turkey’s emphasis on developing platforms with broad utility across both combat and non-combat missions.

The unveiling comes as STM deepens its involvement in the region. In 2023, the company began construction of three Ada-class corvettes for the Royal Malaysian Navy under the LMS Batch-2 program, with work taking place at Turkish shipyards.

“This is our first time showcasing the MRSS at LIMA,” STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz said at the event. “The platform is specifically designed to meet the operational requirements of the Royal Malaysian Navy. It offers versatile solutions for modern naval operations.”

The 153-meter-long vessel has a beam of 24 meters and displaces approximately 9,700 tons. It is engineered for extended missions, with an endurance of 30 days and a cruising range exceeding 8,000 nautical miles at 14 knots. It can reach speeds above 18 knots.

The MRSS can accommodate a core crew of 150 personnel along with up to 500 embarked troops. Its 800-square-meter tank deck allows for the transport of up to 14 main battle tanks and nine amphibious assault vehicles. The vessel can also operate two 15-ton helicopters from its flight deck and hangar, and deploy two 10-meter rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) using A-type davits. It carries 630 tons of fuel and 215 tons of freshwater, ensuring logistical autonomy during long deployments.

Armaments include a 76mm main gun, four 12.7mm remote-controlled stabilized weapon stations, and two chaff and infrared decoy launchers.

The pitch aligns with Turkey’s growing focus on Asian defense markets. In 2023, sales to Asian countries — excluding those in the Commonwealth of Independent States — accounted for 16% of Turkey’s total defense and aerospace exports, valued at nearly $1 billion, according to government figures.

The Turkish navy dispatched the Ada-class corvette TCG Büyükada to the exhibition. The vessel departed Foça Naval Base on April 19 and is scheduled to remain on deployment through mid-July, visiting multiple regional ports en route.

According to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, the mission aims to bolster defense ties with regional partners, enhance the Turkish Navy’s international visibility, and promote the country’s defense industry abroad.

