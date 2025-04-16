ISTANBUL — Turkey is hosting high-level military talks on Black Sea security on 15–16 April at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters in Ankara, described by officials as planning forum for a post-ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine.

According to an official statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, the meeting includes military representatives from several countries, including Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey. The discussions will focus on the naval dimensions of military planning to maintain a peaceful environment in the Black Sea following a possible truce.

Turkish officials have clarified that no Russian representatives are participating, and that this is not a direct negotiation between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in Odesa, Ukraine, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on April 15, described the talks as part of a growing coalition focused on ensuring maritime security in the region.

He added that the military representatives were discussing the presence of a military contingent in the Black Sea as part of security guarantees.

“This is a military meeting on Black Sea security, primarily involving a coalition of the willing and discussions on appropriate steps,” Zelenskyy said. “This is not about ending the war. This is about what happens after the ceasefire—security guarantees.”

