CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Australian Army’s appetite for the M142 HIMARS is proving voracious. With the first two of 42 units arriving in Australia only in March, the country is already eyeing another 48 of these U.S.-built rocket launchers.

This ambition was revealed in a notification issued by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency – or DSCA – published on Sep. 30.

The DSCA stated that the U.S. government had approved this Foreign Military Sale of up to 48 rocket launcher vehicles, M1084A2 HIMARS resupply vehicles, M1095 trailers and Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket pods.

However, rather than just bolstering its rocket artillery capabilities, the U.S. announcement may indicate that Australia is leaning towards the HIMARS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) combo to meet the requirements of Project Land 8113 Phase 2.

Under this project, Australia is seeking a land-based maritime strike capability.

In December 2024, Canberra had narrowed the competition to the HIMARS-PrSM and the StrikeMaster. The latter couples a Thales Bushmaster 4x4 chassis with Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) from Kongsberg.

The government is expected to formally announce the winner of the Land 8113 Phase 2 soon. However, Australia’s request does not automatically mean HIMARS has won the competition, since formally asking for pricing is a normal part of the procurement process.

There is even speculation the army might adopt both anti-ship missile platforms, especially since the NSM and Bushmaster are already in widespread service.

The potential HIMARS deal, yet to be concluded, is worth up to $705 million, the DSCA said.

The notification added that Australia is one of the most important U.S allies in the Western Pacific.

“The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the Western Pacific.”

Increment 2 of the PrSM adds a dual-mode seeker to the missile, which allows it to strike moving targets, such as ships, up to 310 miles (500km) away. Australia has already invested millions of dollars in co-development of PrSM Increment 2.

Lockheed Martin bagged a first Australian order for 20 HIMARS in 2020, then for another 22 a year later. These 42 units are rolling out to 54 Siege Battery, 14 Regiment Royal Australian Artillery, which is part of the 10th Fires Brigade based near Adelaide.

It is believed around eight HIMARS are in Australia already, with all 42 contracted vehicles due for delivery by 2027.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the HIMARS “is a game-changer for army. HIMARS will enable army to strike land and maritime targets, and is a key part of the integrated force’s long-range strike capability.”

