MANILA, Philippines — China criticized the U.S. Army’s move to deploy the Typhon missile launcher in Japan this week, warning it increases the risk of military confrontation and undermines regional security interests.

The reaction comes after the U.S. Army officially unveiled the mid-range missile system in Japan during annual bilateral exercise Resolute Dragon. This year’s iteration is the largest to date, with more than 19,000 American and Japanese troops.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday that the Asian deployment of the launchers “undermines the legitimate security interests of other countries, fuels the risk of a regional arms race and military confrontation, and poses a substantial threat to regional strategic security.”

China “strongly deplores and opposes the move,” he said, adding calls for its immediate pullout from the region.

Lin said the U.S. and Japan should “respect other countries’ security concerns and play a positive role for regional peace and stability, not the other way around.”

China made the claim weeks after showcasing its nuclear arsenal and hypersonic capabilities in a Victory Parade early this month. The parade was attended by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto.

The Typhon’s presence in Asia has ruffled China after the missile system made its first showing in the Philippines last year. China has alluded to the launchers in its annual defense white paper and repeatedly claimed the missile system destabilizes regional security.

The U.S. deployed its second Typhon battery to Hawaii earlier this year, reportedly with the intention of moving it across the region after some Asian countries requested its presence within their territories to bolster deterrence.

The Typhons’ deployment in Japan has attracted Russia’s attention.

In a commentary published on Aug. 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Typhon poses a direct strategic threat and warned that should the deployment proceed, Russia would take appropriate “military-technical measures.”

China and Russia have deepened their cooperation in recent years, alarming Tokyo. Japan’s defense ministry has reported a marked increase in the presence of Chinese and Russian warships, missile systems, and fighter jets close to Japanese territories.

