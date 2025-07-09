CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — South Korea appears ready to scrap plans for acquiring additional Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters, as defense leaders mull the changing requirements of warfare.

Last August, the U.S. had approved the sale of 36 AH-64Es for up to $3.5 billion, but Seoul is snubbing the offer after canceling defense funding at a July 4 meeting.

A first batch of 36 Apaches had been delivered from 2016-17, with the army wanting them to interdict North Korean high-speed boats, as well as for potential use against enemy armor.

So why has Seoul had a change of heart about these army helicopters?

Yu Yong-weon of the National Assembly’s defense committee, said billions of won initially allocated have been cut from the budget.

He commented, “The reconsideration of Apache procurement is a positive step. We need to invest in drones and other cutting-edge systems.”

Yu cited the vulnerability of helicopters to low-cost missiles and drones on Ukraine’s battlefields.

“Drones and smart systems are redefining modern battlefields. Rather than clinging to expensive legacy platforms, we must invest in capabilities that reflect the future of warfare,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Boeing executive argued combat helicopters are irreplaceable for certain missions.

“While uncrewed systems continue to advance, no drone can do what an Apache can do,” Naomi Smith, director of sustainment operations for Boeing Defence Australia, told Defense News.

“Combined with its unparalleled sensing, targeting, networking, munitions and weapons capabilities, the Apache enables crewed-uncrewed teaming across joint forces and all domains.”

When it comes to employing drones and manned helicopters, the company believes a combination will make the difference in combat.

“We don’t view the future of aerospace in terms of crewed or uncrewed systems, but crewed systems and uncrewed systems working together safely and seamlessly,” Smith said.

It is informative to examine Russian helicopter losses in the Ukraine conflict. In the first twelve months of war, 42 Russian helicopters were shot down and 17 destroyed on the ground.

In the second year, just 19 were shot down.

Lt. Col. Emiliano Pellegrini, an Italian member of NATO’s Joint Air Power Competence Centre, said this is because “Russia has learned how to use its helicopters not just better, but far more effectively,” primarily by using stand-off, precision munitions.

South Korea won’t abandon attack helicopters altogether. The country’s Marine Corps is acquiring Marine Attack Helicopters, an up-gunned variant of the Marineon/Surion family built domestically by KAI. Furthermore, the army is inducting Mirion Light Armed Helicopters, also built by KAI.

The price of these two KAI armed helicopter platforms is much lower than that of an Apache, so Seoul’s decision regarding extra Apaches was likely influenced by cost.

Indeed, Yu claimed a 66% spike in AH-64E prices compared to the first batch ordered in 2013.

Defense News asked Boeing about the prospective Korean Apache deal at the DSEI defense trade show in Japan in May. At the time, a company official said the Asian country’s government still had not signed a letter of acceptance, with signs pointing to ongoing soul-searching in Seoul about the “path forward.”

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.