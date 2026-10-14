Share:More In AUSATrust between operators, CCAs starts with simulations: Former Air Force secretarySimulations and exercises will be key to boosting trust between operators and CCAs, according to former U.S. Air Force secretary Frank Kendall.Celebrating 40 years of Defense NewsSince 1986, Defense News has been the authoritative voice for the world's defense decision-makers.Guardsman learns to fly autonomous Black Hawk in less than an hourIn a training first, an Army National Guardsman used a tablet to control Sikorsky's optionally piloted Black Hawk and plan its task during an exercise.Recap: Highlights from the US Army’s 2025 conference in WashingtonThe Army continues to transform, with efforts focused on next-gen weaponry, long-range artillery, unmanned systems and much more.Pentagon stages first ‘Top Drone’ school for operators to hone skillsIndustry and military drone operators flew tethered and untethered first-person drones through a course designed to test endurance and maneuverability.