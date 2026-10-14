Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is scheduled to appear at the Association of the United States Army’s 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a discussion on the future of autonomous warfare.

WATCH IT HERE:

The panel, titled “Project Agincourt: Autonomous Warfare,” is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The discussion will bring together senior defense officials to examine the military’s approach to autonomous systems and their role in future warfare.

Joining the panel are Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, and Derrick Anderson, assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict.

The discussion will be moderated by Owen West, who is leading Project Agincourt, an initiative tied to the Pentagon’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of unmanned and autonomous military capabilities.

Hegseth’s appearance comes as the Pentagon places increasing emphasis on autonomous systems, robotics and their integration into military operations.

The panel is part of the final day of AUSA Annual 2026, which runs Oct. 12–14 in Washington.

Watch the livestream above beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and follow DefenseNews.com for continuing coverage from AUSA Annual 2026.