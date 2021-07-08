WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force opened a new satellite operations center July 7 at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico designed to advance the still nascent service’s space war-fighting capabilities.

The Rendezvous and Proximity (REPR) Satellite Operations Center was established by the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Innovation and Prototyping Directorate as a new workspace to drive on-orbit experimentation and demonstrations with prototype satellites and payloads.

“The REPR Satellite Operations Center allows us to carry out on-orbit experiments and prototyping efforts, develop innovative concepts of operation, and demonstrate game-changing technology for the United States Space Force and our mission partners,” said head of the directorate, Col. Timothy Sejba, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $17 million facility will be part of the Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Support Complex located at Kirtland. The 5,930-square-foot space includes an operations floor, mission planning and collaboration areas, and conference rooms.

“The REPR Satellite Operations Center was constructed by applying innovative architecture and pulling in the latest technology available, allowing operators the ability to command multiple missions concurrently, dramatically increasing the Space Force’s mission capabilities,” said Dan Crouch, senior materiel leader of the Innovation and Prototyping Directorate’s Prototype Operations Division.