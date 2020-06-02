The U.S. Air Force will dole out up to $950 million over the next five years to develop and enable its Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, according to a May 29 contract announcement.

JADC2 is a new data architecture being pushed primarily by the Air Force for multi-domain operations across the service branches. Under JADC2, the Department of Defense wants to connect any sensor to any shooters--regardless of domain. For instance, one aspect of JADC2 is ensuring that data collected by space-based sensors can be processed, transferred to a C2 node where it can be fused with other sensor data, and then distributed to the appropriate shooter in near-real time.

The Air Force has pursued this JADC2 vision by investing in the Advanced Battle Management System family of systems. ABMS seeks to bring the internet of things to the battlefield with an open architecture. The Air Force began testing ABMS last year and is set to conduct its next test in August or September.

The $950 million ceiling Air Force contracts will provide maturation, demonstration and proliferation of JADC2-related capabilities across platforms and domains. Contractors will be expected to leverage open systems designs, modern software and algorithm developments to enable the JADC2 vision.

28 companies will compete for task orders under the new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. Several of the vendors selected are not traditional DoD contractors, highlighting the Air Force’s desire to include novel commercial approaches to ABMS.

“We want a wide variety of companies, and we definitely want fresh blood in the ABMS competition, so there is a lot that can be contributed from companies that are commercially focused, that know a lot about data, that know a lot about machine learning and AI and know a lot about analytics. Those are going to be the most important parts of the Advanced Battle Management System,” Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper told reporters May 14.

While the announcement didn’t delineate what each of the vendors would bring to the table, multiple vendors on the contract have provided technologies that fit into the JADC2 concept as well. For example, Persistent Systems provides the Wave Relay Tactical Assault Kit (WaRTAK) program, which provides multi-domain communications and situational awareness to Air Force convoys.

In a press release, Silvus Technologies announced it would be supplying its StreamCaster Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) radio systems for ABMS under the contract. Silvus says its technology can provide a high bandwidth tactical edge network that connects assets across domains. That technology fits into meshONE, a part of ABMS focused on battlefield networks. MeshONE was used in the December 2019 ABMS test, and the new contract will provide more equipment for future tests.