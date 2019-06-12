The Marine Corps awarded Northrop Grumman a $958 million contract for an advanced radar system that will aid in air defense.

The system, the Gallium Nitride-based (GaN) AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar known as G/ATOR, is a multi-mission radar that provides real time, 360-degree situational awareness to identify and track missiles, manned and unmanned aircraft vehicles, rockets, mortars, and artillery fire.

The Corps first received the system in July 2018. This contract will provide an additional 30 units.

“G/ATOR is a crucial capability that protects our warfighters and defends against today’s threat environment and the threat environment of the future,” Christine Harbison, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman, said in a press release. “We are excited to reach the full-rate production decision and continue providing advanced multi-mission functionality that meets our customer’s mission needs, protects the warfighter in a rapidly changing threat environment, and has significant margin for capability growth.”

The G/ATOR is expected to eliminate five systems, which will in turn reduce training, logistics and maintenance costs.