The U.S. Air Force is looking for better infrared countermeasures for its HH-60W, the service’s prime combat search-and-rescue helicopter.

Most recently, two of the helicopters were used in the high-profile rescue of downed American pilots over Iran, with one HH-60W taking multiple hits from Iranian small-arms fire, wounding crew members aboard, said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

But the HH-60W Jolly Green II lacks a capable advanced infrared countermeasures system, according to a Sources Sought notice from Air Force Material Command.

“This absence significantly increases the risk of infrared-guided missile engagement, jeopardizing mission success, aircraft survivability, and crew safety,” the notice warned. “The integration of an AIRCM system is critical to mitigating this threat and ensuring the platform can operate effectively in contested environments.”

The Air Force is seeking contractors who can integrate two potential infrared countermeasures into the HH-60W: the Common Infrared Countermeasures system, or CIRCM, and the Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure, or DAIRCM. These defensive systems will be provided by the government.

“The effort requires the complete integration of the AIRCM system with all existing HH-60W avionics, mission computers, and data buses,” the notice says. “The final solution must not degrade the performance of any existing system.”

Contractors should also have “specific experience with the HH-60W platform’s mechanical, electrical, power, and data bus architecture,” the notice continues.

Northrop Grumman’s CIRCM uses a quantum cascade laser for “fast, simultaneous break-lock jamming” to disrupt infrared-homing missiles, the company said. Meanwhile, the Leonardo’s laser-based DAIRCM “utilizes a single sensor for both 2-color infrared missile warning and a wide angle field of view gimbal for threat countermeasures,” according to its website.

The HH-60W is already equipped with six integrated chaff-and-flare dispensers, according to manufacturer Sikorsky’s product sheet. It also has radar, laser, missile and hostile fire warning receivers.

The HH-60W, which achieved initial operational capability in 2022, is replacing the aging HH-60G Pave Hawk. The original plan was for 113 Jolly Green IIs, but the Air Force later trimmed the number to 75 amid concerns over their suitability for potential operations against advanced adversaries, such as China and Russia.

The helicopter has a speed of 176 miles per hour and range of 690 miles. It is armed with two .50-caliber machine guns or two 7.62 mm miniguns.

Michael Peck is a correspondent for Defense News and a columnist for the Center for European Policy Analysis. He holds an M.A. in political science from Rutgers University. Find him on X at @Mipeck1. His email is mikedefense1@gmail.com.