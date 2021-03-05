WASHINGTON ― Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that Brian Cuccias, president of its Ingalls Shipbuilding division since 2014, will retire April 1 and be succeeded by Kari Wilkinson, the current vice president for program management.
Wilkinson began with HII in 1996 and became ship program manager for the San Antonio-class landing platform dock program in 2007, the company said. She assumed her current role in 2016.
“Under Brian’s leadership, Ingalls Shipbuilding optimized production, improved performance and continued meeting or exceeding customer commitments through many significant and unforeseen challenges,” said Chris Kastner, HII’s executive vice president and chief operating offer. “His shipbuilding expertise brought immeasurable value, and his contributions to this business have positioned Ingalls for lasting success.”
