WASHINGTON ― Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that Brian Cuccias, president of its Ingalls Shipbuilding division since 2014, will retire April 1 and be succeeded by Kari Wilkinson, the current vice president for program management.

Wilkinson began with HII in 1996 and became ship program manager for the San Antonio-class landing platform dock program in 2007, the company said. She assumed her current role in 2016.