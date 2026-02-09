Sections
The Golden Dome boom and advances in interceptors | Defense Dollars
The Golden Dome boom and advances in interceptors | Defense Dollars
Companies with space-based tech rush to compete for contracts for Golden Dome missile shield needs while defense firms advance new front-line systems.
10 hours ago
Latest Videos
Secure Your Finances Before You Deploy — Money Minute
Air Force leaders chart improvements to comms, readiness | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.10.26
Hot optics: Check out the latest sights from SHOT Show 2026
Inside a new submarine engine production plant | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.3.26
Staccato debuts new handgun, and firearms makers show off short-barreled rifles at SHOT Show 2026
Troops’ pay, healthcare and barracks updates for 2026
Mortgage 101: What You Need to Qualify — Money Minute
Leonardo DRS cuts the ribbon on new submarine propulsion system plant in South Carolina
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
How are defense companies faring so far in 2026? | Defense Dollars
CNO: Navy should operate on a wartime footing to meet its goals
Leonardo DRS highlights 'Icepiercer,' a immersion cooling system for servers
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Trending Now
First US warship visit to Chinese-built port in Cambodia cements new drift for Phnom Penh
Moscow sees opportunity in Greenland crisis, but fears expanded US Arctic presence
The US Army’s quiet rotation in the Philippines
Singapore is in line to get its first F-35 fighters later this year
Saab floats Gripen production hub in Canada, if Ottawa were willing