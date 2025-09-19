Sections
Drones, drones, drones: Highlights from DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.13.25
Drones, drones, drones: Highlights from DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.13.25
The most transformative battlefield tech in a generation takes center stage at the DSEI defense conference. See the latest from the show floor in London.
3 days ago
Reducing at-sea burden through immersive training
Boot Camp for Your Wallet: Financial Tips for New Recruits — Money Minute
General Dynamics Mission Systems boosts UK defense with proven battlefield tech
British Ajax IFV unveiled: Learn about the Royal Army’s new armored vehicle
Get up close with the Black Widow short-range recon drone, headed for the U.S. Army
Check out a high-speed drone that smashes enemy UAVs out of the sky with its nose
Systematic’s SitaWare brings allied forces a common data fabric for faster, smarter decisions
Safeguarding data sovereignty in modern warfare
Honoring the 2025 Service Members of the Year | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.13.25
Why Compound Interest Is the MVP of Saving — Money Minute
Learn about a high-speed drone smasher that uses its nose cone to ram enemy UAVs
Red Cat advances drone warfare and all domain integration
General Dynamics U.K. unveils the Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicle at DSEI 2025
Europe’s industrial base faces urgent call to accelerate readiness
Congressman weighs in on U.S. deception capability, and the need to arm Taiwan
China bristles at US Army’s Typhon missile launcher in Japan
At Taiwan arms show, vendors bank on cheap weapons for big damage
Trump administration plans nearly $6B in arms sales to Israel: Report
3 Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace in ‘brazen’ incursion
France seeks ‘mutually acceptable’ accord on next-gen fighter progress