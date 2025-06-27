Sections
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
How data is used to create a better fighting force — and the qualities needed by commanders of that force — are changing. Our panel of experts discusses.
4 days ago
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
The role of emerging tech and AI in cyber security and defense tech
The state of cyber defense — C4ISR Conference highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.21.25
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Putting Your Savings Plan into Motion – Money Minute
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Why the Army is cutting light tanks and other high-price-tag programs
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
US Air Force to retire all A-10s, cancel E-7 under 2026 spending plan
US Air Force uses leftover ICBM funds to revamp Qatar plane
Pentagon awards $5 billion contract to speed up ship manufacturing
Navy destroyers intercepted Iranian missiles, service confirms
India buys drones, air defense weapons following aerial Pakistan fight